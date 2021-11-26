Grand Jury Report: Man accused of using a knife to cause serious physical injury

Michael T. Martinez is indicted on two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, attempted assault in the second degree, assault in the second degree, menacing in the second degree, and two counts of harassment in the second degree. Martinez is accused of possessing a knife and a metal pipe on July 21 with the intent to use it against another person. He is accused of attempting to cause serious injury to another person. He is accused of causing serious injury to another person. He is accused of having unlawful physical contact with two different people.

Shacerie M. Rivera is indicted on counts of assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon fourth, and obstructing governmental administration. Rivera is accused of using a knife on July 13 to cause serious injury to another person. Rivera is also accused of using force to prevent a government agent from performing the agent's lawful duties.

Pamela A. Morrow is indicted on counts of felony DWI and felony driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Morrow is accused of driving drunk July 21 on Linwood Road, Le Roy while having a prior DWI conviction within 10 years.

Justice C. Coniglio is indicted on counts of assault in the second degree, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration. Coniglio is accused of causing physical injury to a police officer while the offer was carrying out official duties.

Jason M. Fitzpatrick is indicted on counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree, and unlawful fleeing a police officer. Fitzpatrick is accused of possessing a billy club at a location on Fox Road, Oakfield, on May 24, with the intent to use it against another person. He is accused of damaging crops in a field with a value exceeding $250. He is accused of preventing a police officer from performing official duties and of fleeing from the police officer.

Jarrett C. Coniglio is indicted on counts of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, felony DWI, three counts of forgery in the second degree, and criminal impersonation in the second degree. Coniglio is accused of driving without a license and while drunk on Judge Road, Alabama, on May 7. He is accused of signing the name "Grayson B. Ground" on official government documents in an attempt to conceal his real identity.

Shawn D. Myers is indicted in counts of criminal sexual act in the first degree, of sexual abuse in the third degree, and sexual misconduct. Myers is accused of engaging in anal sexual conduct by forcible compulsion and of sex with another person who was incapable of consent because the person was less than 17 years old.

Michael L. Jackson, Jr., is indicted on counts of burglary in the first degree, strangulation in the second degree, assault in the second degree, unlawful imprisonment, and assault in the third degree. Jackson is accused of entering a dwelling with the intention of committing a crime and causing a physical injury to another person in the dwelling by means of strangulation.

Alex S. Dumbelton is indicted on counts of aggravated family offense and two counts of criminal contempt in the second degree. Dumbleton is accused of violating court orders.

Melton J. Chisom is indicted on counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, menacing in the second degree, and assault in the second degree. Chisom is accused of possessing a knife with intent to cause serious physical injury on June 24 in the City of Batavia and did allegedly injury another person.

Robert L. Williams is indicted on counts of felony DWI, felony driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and aggravated unlicensed operation. Williams is accused of driving drunk in the City of Batavia on June 13 while having a prior DWI conviction within 10 years.

Aaron J. McFollins is indicted on counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree, identify theft in the third degree, and petit larceny. McFollins is accused of stealing a Discover card belonging to another person and using to it obtain goods.

Justin P. Porter is indicted on counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, conspiracy in the fourth degree, tampering with physical evidence, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, false personation, and obstructing governmental administration. Porter is accused of possessing cocaine on April 11 in the Town of Bergen with the intent to sell it. He is accused of trying to conceal evidence. He is accused of misrepresenting his real name. He is accused of trying to prevent a government official from performing his official duties.

Nicholas M. Maher is indicted on a count of murder in the second degree. Maher is accused of killing Martin D. Maher on Oct. 15 in the Town of Oakfield.

Roger K. Brinkman is indicted on 52 counts of rape in the first degree and 64 counts of sodomy in the first degree. Brinkman is accused of having sexual intercourse with a person multiple times between July 2020 and June 2021 by forcible compulsion and of engaging in deviate sexual intercourse with another person who was not married to the Brinkman through contact with Brinkman's mouth and the victim's vulva by forcible compulsion on multiple occasions.