Grand Jury Report: Man who reportedly fled police facing multiple felonies, including menacing a police officer

Charles M. Jackson is indicted on counts of menacing a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, four counts of reckless endangerment in the first degree, three counts of obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, two counts unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree, two counts of reckless driving, and criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree. Jackson is accused of attempting to place, or place, a police officer in reasonable fear of physical injury or death by displaying a deadly weapon on March 21. He is accused of placing others in grave danger with depraved indifference to human life. He is accused of struggling with a police officer over a firearm placing others in danger. He is accused of placing others in danger by fleeing from a police officer in a motor vehicle and by ramming into two Genesee County patrol cars. He is accused of obstructing police officers from performing their official duties by fleeing. He is accused of possessing a forged Ohio State Driver's License.

James J. Santiago, Jr. is indicted on counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, attempted assault in the third degree, menacing in the second degree, and trespass. On May 3, Santiago allegedly possessed a knife while on Washington Avenue, Batavia, with the intent to use it against another person and that he intended to cause physical injury to another person. He is accused of threatening a person with the knife. He is also accused of entering the dwelling of another person without permission and remaining there.

Daniel J. Wolfe is indicted on counts of burglary in the second degree and two counts of criminal contempt in the second degree. Wolfe is accused of entering a dwelling with the intent of committing a crime and of violating an order of protection in the process.

Edwin L. Stancliff is indicted on counts of felony driving while intoxicated, felony driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and criminal mischief in the third degree. Stancliff is accused of driving a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer while intoxicated on Feb. 14 in the Town of Batavia. He is accused of intentionally damaging a glass door at State Police Troop A headquarters.

Wayne D. Potter is indicted on counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, menacing in the second degree, and assault in the second degree. On Jan. 11, at 111 Liberty St. Batavia, Potter allegedly held a knife with the intent to use it against another person. He is also accused of placing or attempting to place another person in fear of physical injury or death. On Feb. 16, Potter allegedly assaulted a person while in the Genesee County Jail.

James T. Saddler, III, is indicted on counts of assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon third, and two counts of harassment in the second degree. On June 24, in the Town of Batavia, Saddler allegedly used a tire iron to injury another person. He is also accused of shoving and kicking another person.