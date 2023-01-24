Grand Jury Report: Motorcyclist charged with manslaughter in death of teenager

Christopher R. Scinta is indicted on counts of manslaughter in the second degree, a Class C felony, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, a Class C felony, reckless driving, a Class A misdemeanor, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, a Class A misdemeanor, two counts of obstructing governmental administration, a Class A misdemeanor, obstructing emergency medical personal, a Class misdemeanor, and speeding, a violation. Scinta is accused of causing the death of Jasmyne Rubel at the roundabout in the City of Batavia on Nov. 4. He is accused of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident without notifying police of the accident. He is accused of driving a 2006 Kawasaki in a reckless manner. He's accused of intentionally damaging window blinds in interview room #2 at the Batavia Police Department. He is accused of attempting to interfere with a government official's lawful duty. He is accused of interfering with the medical treatment of Jasmyne Rubel by a qualified first responder.

Cindy L. Bush is indicted on a felony count of DWI and of aggravated unlicensed operation. Bush is accused of driving drunk on April 24 in the City of Batavia on Ross Street in a 2004 Chevrolet. The indictment alleges a prior conviction within the past 10 years for DWI in February 2015 in the City of Batavia.

David J. Leroy is indicted on a count of criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, a Class D felony. Leroy is accused of knowingly possessing a switchblade knife in the Town of Pembroke on July 25.

Geovanny Lopez is indicated a felony count of DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a Class E felony, and circumventing an interlock device, a Class A misdemeanor. Lopez is accused of driving a 2009 Ford on the I-490 on Aug. 4 in the Town of Le Roy. The indictment alleges that Lopez was convicted of DWI with the past 10 years, on Dec. 12, 2016, in Yonkers.

Shannon L. Marvin is indicted on a count of grand larceny in the fourth degree, a Class E felony. Marvin is accused of stealing a Discover card belonging to another person in the Town of Bergen during the month of October in 2021.