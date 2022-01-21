Grand Jury Report: Previously convicted of sex abuse, man charged as sexual predator in 2014 case

Wesley Thigpen

(2019 photo)

Wesley N. Thigpen is indicted on four counts of predatory sexual assault against a child. Thigpen is accused of engaging in oral sexual conduct with a person less than 13 years old while he was at least 18 years old or older between the dates of June 1, 2014, and August 31, 2014. He is accused of engaging in two or more acts of sexual conduct with a child less than 13 years old over a period of time not less than three months. He is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with a person less than 13 years old. Previously: Batavia man pleads guilty to sex abuse charge while calling statements against him a lie

Joshua D. Quaintance is indicated on counts of burglary in the second degree and sexual abuse in the third degree. Quaintance is accused of entering a dwelling in the Town of Alexander on July 11 with the intent to commit a crime in that dwelling. He is accused of subjecting a person to sexual contact without that person's consent.

Cody A. Bush is indicted on counts of burglary in the second degree, criminal contempt in the second degree, resisting arrest, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree. Bush is accused of entering a dwelling on Walnut Street, City of Batavia, on Oct. 11 with the intent to commit a crime in that dwelling. He is accused of violating an order of protection that day. He is accused of intentionally trying to prevent police officers from placing him in custody. He is accused of illegally possessing Clonazepam and Alprazolam.

Brandon C. Dodd is indicted on three counts of criminal contempt in the first degree, two counts of burglary in the second degree, criminal trespass in the third degree, criminal contempt in the second degree, and three counts of petit larceny. Dodd is accused of violating three orders of protection covering three different individuals on June 29 while in the City of Batavia. He is accused of entering a dwelling on Highland Park on that date with the intention of committing a crime in that dwelling. He is accused of being at that property without the permission of the property owner. He is accused of violating an order of protection on June 14. He is accused of shoplifting from Mr. Wine and Liquore on June 23. He is accused of stealing an air conditioner from a residence on Jackson Street on June 28. He is accused of entering a dwelling on Highland Park on June 23 with the intent of committing a crime in that dwelling. He is accused of stealing a bicycle from a residence on Highland Park.

Christopher J. Wiegman is indicted on counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. Wiegman is accused of knowingly and illegally possessing cocaine, fentanyl, amphetamine, and dextroamphetamine on April 21 in the City of Batavia.

Kerwin R. Vega is indicted on counts of felony aggravated DWI, felony DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation, circumvention of an interlock device, and endangering the welfare of a child. Vega is accused of driving a 2008 Toyota while drunk on Route 33 in the Town of Bergen on April 4 while a child less than 15 years old was in the vehicle. Due to a prior DWI conviction, Vega is required to use an interlock device on any vehicle he operates.