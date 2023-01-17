Grand Jury Report: Two indictments issued

Scott F. McColl is indicted on one count of felony DWI. McColl is accused of driving drunk on Summit Street Road in the Town of Pavilion on a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on July 14. He was convicted of misdemeanor DWI on Nov. 3, 2014.

John Sumlin, III is indicted on one count of criminal contempt in the first degree, a Class E felony. Sumlin is accused of violating an order of protection on or about Oct. 25 and 26 in the City of Batavia. He is accused of repeatedly making telephone calls to the person he was ordered not to contact.