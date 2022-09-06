Grand Jury Report: Two people accused of bail jumping

Dajuandrick C. Gardner is indicted on one count of bail jumping in the second degree. On Dec. 8, while involved in criminal legal proceedings, Gardner was released from custody either on bail or on his own recognizance upon the condition that he would appear personally in Batavia City Court at a later date to answer to a felony charge. He allegedly did not appear on the date required and did not turn himself in within 30 days.

Michael L. Jackson, Jr. is indicted on one count of bail jumping in the second degree. On March 1, while involved in criminal legal proceedings, Jackson was released from custody either on bail or on his own recognizance upon the condition that he would appear personally in Batavia City Court at a later date to answer to a felony charge. He allegedly did not appear on the date required and did not turn himself in within 30 days.

Curtis J. Johnstone is indicted on counts of felony DWI, felony driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree. Johnstone is accused of driving drunk at April 12 in the Town of Pembroke.