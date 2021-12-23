Grand Jury Report: Woman accused of cocaine possession in Bergen

Danielle R. Tooley is indicted on counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree and aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree. On Nov. 24, in the Town of Bergen, Tooley is accused of possessing more than 500 milligrams of cocaine. On that same date, she is accused of driving a 2008 Volvo on Clinton Street Road, Bergen, while her license was suspended.