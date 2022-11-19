Grand Jury Report: Woman accused of presenting forged vaccination card to employer

Stacey A. King is indicted on counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree and falsifying business records in the first degree. King is accused of presenting a forged COVID-19 vaccination record to her employer in the City of Batavia on Oct. 1, 2021.

Katherine J. Briggs is indicted on one count of criminal contempt in the first degree. Briggs is accused of violating an order of protection on July 27 at a location on South Main Street, Batavia.

Martin P. Macioszek, II, is indicted on one count of grand larceny in the third degree. Macioszek is accused of stealing property with a value greater than $3,000 from a location in the Town of Batavia between May 2020 and September 2020.