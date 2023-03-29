Grand Jury Report: Woman accused of trying to deal cocaine and Fentanyl in jail

Beth Ann Jeffers is indicted on two counts of promoting prison contraband in the first degree, a Class D felony, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony, one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 4th degree, a Class C felony, and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A misdemeanor. Jeffers is accused of introducing or being in possession of dangerous contraband while in a criminal detention facility, namely the Genesee County Jail at 14 West Main St., Batavia. She is accused of being in possession of cocaine, Fentanyl, both with the intent to sell it. She is also accused of being in possession of Pregabalin.