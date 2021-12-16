Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 16, 2021 - 7:57pm

Grand Jury Report: Woman accused of using scissors to attack another person in Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news, Le Roy.

Rae C. Cook is indicted on counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony, and assault in the second degree, a Class D violent felony. Cook is accused of using scissors to cause a physical injury to another person on Oct. 2 in the City of Batavia.

Joshua L. Webster is indicted on counts of aggravated criminal contempt, a Class D felony, assault in the third degree, a Class A misdemeanor, and criminal contempt in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor.  Webster is accused of violating an order of protection by intentionally or recklessly causing physical injury or serious physical injury to a person covered by an order of protection on Sept. 12 in the Town of Le Roy.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

December 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button