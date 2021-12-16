Grand Jury Report: Woman accused of using scissors to attack another person in Batavia

Rae C. Cook is indicted on counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony, and assault in the second degree, a Class D violent felony. Cook is accused of using scissors to cause a physical injury to another person on Oct. 2 in the City of Batavia.

Joshua L. Webster is indicted on counts of aggravated criminal contempt, a Class D felony, assault in the third degree, a Class A misdemeanor, and criminal contempt in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. Webster is accused of violating an order of protection by intentionally or recklessly causing physical injury or serious physical injury to a person covered by an order of protection on Sept. 12 in the Town of Le Roy.