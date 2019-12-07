GSO performs holiday favorites Sunday at Byron-Bergen

The Genesee Symphony Orchestra performs its annual holiday concert, "A Nutcracker Holiday," at 4 p.m., Sunday, at Byron-Bergen High School, conducted by S. Shade Zajac.

Performances include Christmas Concerto by Corelli, Sleigh Ride by Leroy Anderson, Piano Concerto no. 2 by Saint-Saens (featuring Amy Feng, GSO Young Artist Winner), The Nutcracker by Tchaikovsky, a holiday selection featuring the Pembroke Elementary Chorus, and Christmas Festival by Leroy Anderson.

Tickets are $15, senior $10, and students with ID are free.