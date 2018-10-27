GSO performs Sunday, featuring young celloist and debut of piece by conductor

Celloist Marza Merophi Wilks will be the featured soloist tomorrow in a concert by the Genesee Symphony Orchestra at Genesee Community College.

The concert starts at 4 p.m. and tickets are available at the door.

Wilks, born in Peru, started playing cello when she was 5 years old and is a master student at the Julliard School. She has previously been a guest soloist for the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes and The Cayuga Chamber Orchestra.

Wilks will perform with the orchestra Samuel Barber's "Concerto for Violoncello and Orchestra," a piece in three movements.

Also on the program, "Electric Dream for Acoustic Orchestra," by a world premiere performance, which was written by S. Shade Zajac, the GSO's musical director and conductor.

The orchestra will close with "Symphony No. 2 in B minor" by Alexander Borodin.