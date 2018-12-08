GSO to perform annual holiday concert Sunday (tomorrow)

The Genesee Symphony Orchestra performs its annual Holiday Concert tomorrow (Sunday) at Byron-Bergen High School featuring young artist winner Raymond Feng.

Showtime is 4 p.m.

The program includes Overture to the Marriage of Figaro (Mozart), A Charlie Brown Christmas (Vince Guaraldi), Concerto No. 3 in C Major (Prokofiev) (Feng on piano), Canadian Brass Christmas, Holiday favorites, Sleigh Ride and Christmas Festival (Leroy Anderson).

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $7 for students, and $35 for a family with children 12 and under.