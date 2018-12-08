Local Matters

December 8, 2018 - 9:10pm

GSO to perform annual holiday concert Sunday (tomorrow)

posted by Howard B. Owens in Genesee Symphony Orchestra, news, arts, entertainment, GSO.

gsodec2018.jpg

The Genesee Symphony Orchestra performs its annual Holiday  Concert tomorrow (Sunday) at Byron-Bergen High School featuring young artist winner Raymond Feng.

Showtime is 4 p.m.

The program includes Overture to the Marriage of Figaro (Mozart), A Charlie Brown Christmas (Vince Guaraldi), Concerto  No. 3 in C Major (Prokofiev) (Feng on piano), Canadian Brass Christmas, Holiday favorites, Sleigh Ride and Christmas Festival (Leroy Anderson).

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $7 for students, and $35 for a family with children 12 and under.

gsodec2018-2.jpg

gsodec2018-3.jpg

gsodec2018-4.jpg

gsodec2018-5.jpg

gsodec2018-6.jpg

gsodec2018-8.jpg

gsodec2018-9.jpg

