Hardcore Happening for 2020 canceled

If these were normal times, this weekend, some 600 or more people would be at the Jesse and Jolene Coots property in Le Roy burning rubber, admiring hot rods and generally having fun and being kind to each other.

But these are not normal times.

Jesse Coots made the tough decision earlier this month to cancel the event.

"I held out as long as I could and after a conversation with the local authorities, we have come to the conclusion that it would be best to cancel the Hardcore Happening 2020," Coots said in a Facebook post.

"Mind you this was encouraged but not enforced by the police, they have always been great to us and continue to be supportive. I spoke with the chief like I always do before the party and he was great.

"He explained the legal situation and literally went above and beyond to think of a way to have this without raising any flags or comprising anyone’s health however we came up short."

Coots encouraged event fans to use Aug. 1 as a day to make a new friend and love people.

The video is from last year's event, the first year The Batavian covered it. Hopefully, we'll be back there in 2021.