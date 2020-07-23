H.E. Turner offers assistance to customers of Tomaszewski

Press release:

In recent days, Michael S. Tomaszewski Funeral and Cremation Chapel, LLC in Batavia has been accused of pre-need theft. During this unfortunate time, we would like to first and foremost like to extend our sincerest condolences to all those affected.

As a family-owned business since 1900, we consider the opportunity to serve the communities of Genesee County an absolute privilege. Our staff works diligently to provide you and your loved ones with the utmost respect and care and are humbled when we are granted the honor of doing so.

With that said, if you or a loved one held pre-need funeral arrangements with Michael S. Tomaszewski Funeral and Cremation Chapel, LLC we want to help! We will assist in possible recovery of funds and can help to determine if you and your family qualify for donation of service from our funeral homes.

As lifelong residents of Genesee County, our family of funeral homes will continue to provide the highest standards for our community and we are dedicated to restoring the dignity your family deserves.

Please don’t hesitate to call – (585) 344-4295 - our lines are open 24/7 and as your neighbors, we’re here to support you through this difficult time. Please, allow us to earn your trust.

Sincerely,

Justin D. Calarco-Smith, Joshua J. Smith, Steven L. Johnson, Randy W. McIntire, James F. Smith

The Bohm-Calarco-Smith, H.E. Turner & Co., Inc., and Burdett & Sanford Family