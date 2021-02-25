Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

February 25, 2021 - 6:15pm

Head-on collision reported East Main Street, Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, batavia.

img_3555easmainheadon.jpg

A head-on collions, unknown injuries, is reported on East Main Street, Batavia, in the area of Wills Carpet One.

City Fire and Mercy EMS responding.

UPDATE 6:47 p.m.: No injuries. At the same time this call came in, Batavia PD was also making a traffic stop on Ellicott Street and the driver fled the scene on foot. There was a search of the area, including the K-9 officer. 

UPDATE 7:53 p.m.: This incident started with a report of an erratic operator and while patrols where responding they received a report of a head-on collision involving the vehicle. The driver of the truck that was struck was uninjured.  The other driver was transported to Strong by Mercy EMS for treatment of minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing, including whether the driver who crossed the center line was operating under the influence.  He will at least likely be charged with traffic violations, said Sgt. Mitch Cowen.

img_3551eastmainheadon.jpg

Comments

Calendar

February 2021

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button