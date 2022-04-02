Local Matters

April 2, 2022 - 10:57am

Head-on collision reported on Route 63 in Alabama

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Alabama.

A two-vehicle, head-on collision is reported in the area of 6436 Alleghany Road, Alabama.

Injuries are reported.

Mercy Flight #8 out of Buffalo is on ground standby.

Alabama Fire and Mercy EMS responding.

UPDATE 10:58 a.m.: Indian Falls Fire requested to Route 77 and Route 63 intersection to shut down northbound traffic.

UPDATE 11:03 a.m.: Two patients, a second ambulance requested to the scene.  Mercy Flight can stand down.

