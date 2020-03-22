Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

March 22, 2020 - 5:31pm

Health Department COVID-19 status report, March 22, 2019

posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.

Press release from the combined Genesee/Orleans county health departments:

Genesee County -

  • 1 person in mandatory isolation (positive case)
  • 19 persons under mandatory quarantine
  • 8 persons under precautionary quarantine

Orleans County -

  • 1 person in mandatory isolation out of state (positive case)
  • 9 persons under mandatory quarantine
  • 4 persons under precautionary quarantine

Calendar

March 2020

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button