March 22, 2020 - 5:31pm
Health Department COVID-19 status report, March 22, 2019
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.
Press release from the combined Genesee/Orleans county health departments:
Genesee County -
- 1 person in mandatory isolation (positive case)
- 19 persons under mandatory quarantine
- 8 persons under precautionary quarantine
Orleans County -
- 1 person in mandatory isolation out of state (positive case)
- 9 persons under mandatory quarantine
- 4 persons under precautionary quarantine