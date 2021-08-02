Health Department offering 'pop-up' vaccination clinics for back-to-school

Press release:

GO Health Departments will be on the road with Back-to-School Pop-up Clinics the week of August 9th across Genesee and Orleans Counties. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered at the clinics, which is approved for everyone 12 years of age and older. COVID-19 vaccines are both safe and effective.

“The Back-to-School Pop-up Vaccine Clinics are a great way for our youth and young adults 12 years of age and older to conveniently get the vaccine before school starts,” stated Paul Pettit, Public Health Director for GO Health.

Each clinic is open to the public and walk-ins will be accepted. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made via the links listed below. Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian with them to receive the vaccine. The second dose of the vaccine will be offered three weeks after the first shot at the same school during the same time.

“It is important for all that are currently eligible to get their vaccine now to ensure we have the best protection and are successful in having in-person learning this school year,” stated Pettit. “Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the most effective way to protect yourself and others. Vaccinated individuals continue to represent a very small amount of the total cases and current transmission rates so we need to continue to get as many people vaccinated as possible.”