Health Department reports three new positive tests in Genesee County for COVID-19

There were three new positive tests for COVID-19 reported in Genesee County since yesterday and six people who previously tested positive have been moved out of mandatory isolation, making the current total of active cases 69 and the total recovered cases 59.

There have been 130 positive tests in Genesee County since the pandemic reached our community.

The Veterans Administration also reported today two additional positive cases among staff at the VA Hospital in Batavia but there have been no new positive patients since the first two were reported last week.

There is no change in the count of positive cases, 45, at the Buffalo Federal Detention Center since yesterday.

The Health Department reports administering 710 tests so far, with 580 coming back negative.

Health Department Daily COVID-19 Briefing:

New Cases

As of 2 p.m. Genesee County received three new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 130 positive cases Two positive cases reside in Batavia and one resides in Elba. One individual is in their 20s, one individual is in their 50s, and one individual is in their 60s. Two of the positive individuals were on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic. Six of the previous positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation. Three of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.

Orleans County received two new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 58 positive cases Two positive cases reside in Albion. One individual is in their 30s, one individual is in their 50s. Two of the previous positive cases has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation Four of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.

Orleans County has received word of one new death notification related to COVID-19. The individual was over 65. Our condolences to the family and friends of this individual during this difficult time.

Contact tracing has been initiated for all new cases. Known contacts have already been placed under mandatory quarantine and will be swabbed if indicated (if symptoms become present).

Due to the current limited swabbing kits, there continue to be guidelines in place for primary care providers to order COVID-19 swabbing. This is based upon screening for high risk categories. Contact your primary care provider first to discuss symptoms and the ability to be swabbed. For information about the community testing click here or call the NYS COVID-19 Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 for more information. All individuals will be screened and must have an appointment. The local health departments do not have a supply of swabs for the community, call your primary care provider or the community hotline.

If a person is identified as a contact, they will be notified by the County Health Department, quarantined and if warranted, swabbed if indicated. Limited information is provided to the public in compliance with HIPAA regulations and out of the respect of those impacted by this virus.

When, and if, there is a situation where potential contact is made in a public location where contact tracing doesn’t have actual names of close contacts, we will send out a media announcement to help seek contacts.

If you are experiencing ANY COVID-19 related symptoms STAY HOME! Do not go to work, do not go to the store, do not go anywhere, YOU are spreading the virus. STAY HOME!

Click here to view the Genesee and Orleans County online map of confirmed cases.