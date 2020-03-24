Health Department Update March 24, 2020: Still only one confirmed COVID-19 case in Genesee County

SITUATIONAL UPDATE:

As of 2 p.m. today the lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 are now two new positives for Orleans County and still one confirmed case for Genesee County. We have the initial one confirmed case of COVID-19 identified in Genesee County and now have three confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Orleans County. Since the onset of testing, Genesee County has received 44 negative test results, and Orleans 43 negative test results, for COVID-19.

Orleans County : Four people are under precautionary quarantine; 13 people are under mandatory quarantine; and three people are under mandatory isolation -- one of whom is hospitalized and two are recovering at home. The new positive cases reside in the center part of the county and are not associated. One of the individuals is over 65 and the other is younger than 65. The contact tracing has been initiated for the new cases. Known contacts to these two cases have already been placed under mandatory quarantine and will be swabbed if indicated. If a person is identified as a contact, they will be notified by the Health Department.

On Monday, March 23 rd , hospitals in NYS were mandated to increase their capacity by 50 percent; although, the Governor urged hospitals to consider increasing their capacity by 100 percent.

OPERATIONAL UPDATES

COVID-19 swabbing/testing at the Health Departments and community continues to be limited. If you feel you may have COVID-19, call your primary care provider or healthcare facility ahead of time. DO NOT GO DIRECTLY THERE, CALL AHEAD TO GET GUIDANCE. We will be screening and focusing on our at-risk populations – elderly and immune-compromised and those with underlying health issues. Primary care providers and some health systems are offering testing in both Monroe and Erie counties. We’re still waiting on more public/private labs to sign-on soon along with swabbing kits.

https://ag.ny.gov/press-release/2020/attorney-general-james-urges-employees-file-complaints-against-employers-ignoring

NEW YORK STATE CASES / RESTRICTIONS / GUIDANCE

As of March 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. according to Governor Andrew Cuomo there are 4,790 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 25,665 in New York State .

: 96 confirmed cases in Monroe County. Erie County : 107 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Erie County.

: 107 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Erie County. Wyoming County : Four Confirmed COVID-19 cases.

: Four Confirmed COVID-19 cases. Niagara County : 12 Confirmed COVID-19 cases.

: 12 Confirmed COVID-19 cases. Effective Saturday, March, 21 st beginning at 8 p.m ., all personal care services such as hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, and tattoo/piercing parlors in NYS will be mandated to close. These professions cannot conduct business while maintaining social distancing.

Civil fines and mandatory closures for a business that are not in compliance will be issued.

DOH Test Kits are NOT available . More information will be forthcoming when we receive notice.

with no guidance as to when more will be supplied. Gatherings with 50 people or more are not permitted for the next eight weeks.

Enacting Matilda’s Law to protect New Yorkers age 70+ and those with compromised immune systems: Remain indoors; Can go outside for solitary exercise; Prescreen all visitors by taking their temperature; Wear a mask in the company of others; Stay at least 6 feet from others; Do not take public transportation unless urgent and absolutely necessary.

GENERAL HEALTH REMINDERS / INFORMATION

Flu – for the week ending March 14: Orleans -- 8 flu that week and 257 for the season; Genesee – 22 cases of flu and 588 for the season! Statewide cases during this time frame 6,075 with total NYS cases for the season to date, 153,293. Compared to COVID-19 the risk of the flu and what many people may be experiencing is higher.

We are receiving back negative COVID-19 test results from the lab, but we are still having flu – more flu and other respiratory illness as we look at the data. Keep this in mind. Everyone should be social distancing and staying home.

Mental Health in both counties are available in various capacities and the Care + Crisis.

The helpline is available 24/7 at 585-283-5200 or text 741741 for anxiety and stress.

Be alert to scams…there are no FDA-approved at-home test kits for COVID-19.

Please refer to the county websites for current daily updates and guidance documents.

Remember that if you are sick to call your primary care provider. If you must go to the Emergency Room or Urgent Care – call ahead so they can prepare for your arrival.

Continue Social Distancing and daily hygiene practices:

Hand Hygiene. Washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds OR use of hand sanitizer with at least 60-percent alcohol;

Stay 6 feet away from others;

Disinfect high-touch surfaces;

Avoid touching your face;

Avoid contact with people who are sick;

Stay home when sick;

Avoid crowded places;

Canceling events/closure of public spaces;

Encourage people to take care of themselves to take care of their immune systems: Eat healthy – fruits & vegetables, whole grains, low fat meats, etc.; Get plenty of rest; Drink plenty of water; Stop smoking or abusing drugs and alcohol, seek appropriate help; Limit media time to help decrease stress; Keep in contact with older family members by phone, Face Time, cards and letters if you can’t visit in person; Take time for walks, play outside, do puzzles, help keep you children engaged with their studies; Start or continue a hobby.



Vulnerable / Priority Populations