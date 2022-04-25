Heavy equipment operator Ciro Matarazzo recognized for 29 years of service to the City of Batavia

Ciro S. Matarazzo was honored by Batavia City Council on Monday night for his 29 years of service to the community.

Matarazzo began his career with the city while he was still in college as a laborer in the Bureau of Maintenance. He was employed in that position from 1997 to 1999 and became a heavy equipment operator for the City of Batavia in 1999, a position he held until his retirement this year. He's also worked in the same department since 2015.

Photo by Howard Owens.