May 2, 2021 - 5:06pm

HF-L ends Batavia's sectional title chances 49-28

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia HS, football, sports, batavia, video.
Batavia and Honeoye Falls-Lima went toe-to-toe throughout much of the first half of Saturday's Section V championship game at HFL but a touchdown as the clock expired at the end of the second quarter gave the Cougars a lead they would never relinquish.

By the end, it was HFL 49, the Blue Devils 28.

Terrez Smith ran 17 times for 133 yards and TD and Jesse Reinhart was 12-16 passing for 104 yards and two TDs.

Aiden Anderson carried the ball four times for 80 yards, including a 75-yard TD in the 4th quarter that briefly put Batavia back in striking distance.

Alex Hale had a TD catch on three receptions for 31 yards.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

