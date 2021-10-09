Local Matters

October 9, 2021 - 8:23am

HFL edges Batavia in a battle of two top Class B state ranked teams 27-26

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia HS, football, sports, hfl, batavia.

The Blue Devils suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of #1 ranked Honeoye Falls Lima, 27 to 26.

Batavia is now 5-1 and HFL is 6-0. Both are in Class B in Section V and could meet again in the post-season.

Jesse Reinhart was 14-10 passing for 123 yards and a TD.  He also ran for 68 yards on eight carries.

Aidan Anderson gained 162 yards on 12 carries and scored twice. 

Javin McFollins had three receptions for 91 yards and a TD.  Carter McFollins gained 31 yards on five catches.

Kaden Marucci had 13 tackles and an interception. Vincent Arroyo had eight tackles, Matt McWethhy, seven, and Javin McFollins, seven along with a fumble recovery.

