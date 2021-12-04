Local Matters

December 4, 2021 - 1:32pm

High Voltage hosting its 10th Annual Holiday Fundraiser

posted by Howard B. Owens in High Voltage Tattoo & Piercing, batavia, news.

img_0097highvolt.jpg

Press release:

This year we will be splitting funds raised between Make-A-Wish of WNY and Meals on Wheels through the Genesee County Office for the Aging. Every dollar you spend on a gift certificate between now and Dec 23rd will be donated in its entirety.

  • Spend $20, get a $25 gift certificate
  • Spend $50, get a $60 gift certificate
  • Spend $100, get a $125 gift cert.
  • Spend $200, get a $260 gift cert.
  • Spend $300, get a $380 gift cert.

It’s a win-win. Get more for your money and help those who really need your help.

https://wish.org/mission

https://www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/office_for_the_aging/in_home_services.php

Photo by Howard Owens: Front left, Carter Spencer, Brand Vogt. Back left, Mark Fanara, Kate Piasecki

