High Voltage Tattoo donating all funds from holiday gift certificate sales to local charities

High Voltage Tattoo & Piercing is hosting its annual holiday fundraiser but instead of hosting one big tattoo marathon, owner Mark Fanara is selling gift certificates with all proceeds going to abused and neglected children in Genesee County.

Fanara said one hundred percent of the price of the gift certificates will go to Justice for Children and Genesee CASA and the gift certificates will be sold at a discount. If you spend $20 for a gift certificate, you will receive a $25 gift certificate, for $50, get $60, for $100, get $125. There is no limit on gift certificates.

The sale lasts through Dec. 23.

High Voltage Tattoo is located 110 West Main St., Batavia.

Photo: Heather Violet and Mark Fanara.