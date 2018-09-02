September 2, 2018 - 11:36pm
Hit-and-run property damage accident reported on South Swan
Police are looking for a red Jeep with front-end damage after it reportedly hit a black vehicle on South Swan Street, Batavia, and then fled the scene.
