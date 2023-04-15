Local Matters

April 15, 2023 - 12:41pm

Hornets beat Pembroke in baseball 10-1

posted by Howard B. Owens in Sports, baseball, oakfield-alabama.

oakpembroke-8.jpg

Oakfield-Alabama improved to 3-0 to start the baseball season with a 10-1 win over Pembroke (2-2) on Friday.

David Schnaufer collected three hits for the Hornets and drove in three runs. Kyle Porter had two hits and an RBI.

Colton Yasses got the win going 5 2/3 an inning, giving up three hits, three walks, and striking out nine. Schnaufer finished the game, pitching 1 1/3 innings of hitless ball.

Photos by Kristin Smith.

oakpembroke-14.jpg

oakpembroke-38.jpg

oakpembroke-48.jpg

