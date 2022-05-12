May 12, 2022 - 10:00pm
Hornets pick up 10th win of baseball season
posted by Howard B. Owens in oakfield-alabama, baseball, sports.
Oakfield-Alabama (10-2) beat Webber High School on Wednesday, 8-3.
Colton Yasses pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs and striking out 12, to pick up the win.
He also had two hits, scored a run and drove in a run.
Kyle Porter had two hits in two ABs and a walk, also scoring once and driving in a run.
Brayden Smith was 2-3 and scored twice.
Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.
