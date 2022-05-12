Local Matters

May 12, 2022 - 10:00pm

Hornets pick up 10th win of baseball season

posted by Howard B. Owens in oakfield-alabama, baseball, sports.

oaballmay132022-76_websize.jpg

Oakfield-Alabama (10-2) beat Webber High School on Wednesday, 8-3.

Colton Yasses pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs and striking out 12, to pick up the win.

He also had two hits, scored a run and drove in a run.

Kyle Porter had two hits in two ABs and a walk, also scoring once and driving in a run.

Brayden Smith was 2-3 and scored twice.

Photos by Kristin Smith.  For more, click here.

oaballmay132022-22_websize.jpg

oaballmay132022-57_websize.jpg

oaballmay132022-45_websize.jpg

oaballmay132022-35_websize.jpg

oaballmay132022_websize.jpg

