April 21, 2023 - 10:07am
Hornets remain undefeated with 13-3 win over Alexander
posted by Howard B. Owens in Alexander, oakfield-alabama, Sports, baseball.
Brodie Hyde and Colton Yasses combined to strike out 12 Trojans over six innings to help lead Oakfield-Alabama to a 13-3 win over Alexander (1-2) on Thursday.
The Hornets are now 6-0 to open the season.
David Schnaufer drove in three runs for O-A, going 2-4. He had O-A's only multi-hit game. Brayden Smith was 1-3 with three RBIs. Hyde collected a hit and two walks, scoring all three times he reached base. Aiden Warner also scored three runs, and Brenden Wescott scored twice.
Anthony Auricchio was 1-3 for Alexander, driving in two runs.
Photos by Kristin Smith. For more game photos, click here.
Recent comments