Hornets remain undefeated with 13-3 win over Alexander

Brodie Hyde and Colton Yasses combined to strike out 12 Trojans over six innings to help lead Oakfield-Alabama to a 13-3 win over Alexander (1-2) on Thursday.

The Hornets are now 6-0 to open the season.

David Schnaufer drove in three runs for O-A, going 2-4. He had O-A's only multi-hit game. Brayden Smith was 1-3 with three RBIs. Hyde collected a hit and two walks, scoring all three times he reached base. Aiden Warner also scored three runs, and Brenden Wescott scored twice.

Anthony Auricchio was 1-3 for Alexander, driving in two runs.

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more game photos, click here.