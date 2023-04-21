Local Matters

April 21, 2023 - 10:07am

Hornets remain undefeated with 13-3 win over Alexander

posted by Howard B. Owens in Alexander, oakfield-alabama, Sports, baseball.

oaalexapril-1.jpg

Brodie Hyde and Colton Yasses combined to strike out 12 Trojans over six innings to help lead Oakfield-Alabama to a 13-3 win over Alexander (1-2) on Thursday.

The Hornets are now 6-0 to open the season.

David Schnaufer drove in three runs for O-A, going 2-4.  He had O-A's only multi-hit game. Brayden Smith was 1-3 with three RBIs. Hyde collected a hit and two walks, scoring all three times he reached base.  Aiden Warner also scored three runs, and Brenden Wescott scored twice.

Anthony Auricchio was 1-3 for Alexander, driving in two runs.

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more game photos, click here.

oaalexapril-29.jpg

oaalexapril-20.jpg

oaalexapril-21.jpg

oaalexapril-19.jpg

oaalexapril-7.jpg

oaalexapril-4.jpg

