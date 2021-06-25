Hot weekend coming, water conservation urged

Press release from Tim Hens, County Highway Superintendent:

Heading into the weekend, it looks like a few days of 90° weather are forecasted for our area. It has been abnormally dry and this combo is exactly what causes water usage to spike. The County is continuing to urge all residents connected to the public water supply system to make small changes to conserve water usage. Please avoid watering lawns, washing vehicles and any unnecessary water usage. If you need to water a garden, please do so at night. Small changes at the residential level add up quickly.