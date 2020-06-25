Ice Cream Social in Indian Falls sells out of chicken dinners in record time

The Ice Cream Social at the Indian Falls United Methodist Church is the church's largest fundraiser -- of two -- they do each year.

This year, as primarily a drive-in event, it went big in an unexpected way.

"We usually do about 400 chicken dinners but it takes us all night," said Celinda McQuiston. "We did 400 chickens in an hour and 10 minutes."

The volunteers also served up 300 strawberry shortcakes. They also grilled hot dogs.

The Ice Cream Social -- this was its 76th year -- normally includes a bake sale and auction but because of social distancing restrictions those events were canceled this year.