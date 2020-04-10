If you tried to file for unemployment, you might want to answer the phone if you see 'private caller'

Press release:

“Earlier today, the Department of Labor started proactively calling every New Yorker who had submitted a partially complete application for Unemployment Insurance.

“Like many across the Empire State, the majority of our staff are working from home, and New Yorkers may see an incoming caller ID that lists ‘PRIVATE CALLER.’ I want to encourage New Yorkers to answer these calls so we can complete your application and connect you with the benefits you deserve. To prevent fraud, anyone calling from the Department of Labor will verify their identity by providing the date you filed your Unemployment Insurance application and the type of claim you filed."

“We are dedicating every resource available to increase our capacity, processing claims, and helping New Yorkers weather this storm.”