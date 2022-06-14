ILGR offers range of services in new offices at Crickler building

Among the expanded services being offered by Independent Living of the Genesee Region is a closet for people that were displaced and have recently found a place to live.

The closet contains donated household items to help a person get back on his or her feet.

"We basically accept (in donations) any appliances, dishes, silverware, I mean, anything that somebody who's establishing a new place would probably need," said Holly McAllister during a tour of Independent Living's "new" place in the Crickler Building on Main Street in Batavia.

"New" because Independent Living relocated from its downtown location to the Crickler building shortly before the start of the pandemic. However, the agency never had an opportunity to host an open house until now.

McAllister's job title is "taking control administrator."

"We have a housing department so people who go to DSS or are homeless can come here for help to get housing," McAllister said. "We are independent living specialists so people can come in and get help with finding housing."

Working with people in a housing crisis is part of McAllister's job.

"I work with the consumer as part of keeping people in their homes and trying to get them help if they need it."

Independent Living is located at 319 West Main Street, Batavia. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Phone is (585) 815-8501.

Photos by Howard Owens

The office also houses a lending library.

There are also art and craft supplies available.

At the open house, the new Michael Phillips Conference Room was dedicated. Philips is a past CEO of Independent Living who passed away from cancer.