In 65th year of service, Ed Fauth named Corfu's Firefighter of the Year

At the Corfu Volunteer Fire Department's annual dinner on Friday night, Ed Fauth, who has served actively for 65 years, was named Firefighter of the year. He's pictured with new chief, Greg Lang.

Lori Stiles was named Service Person of the Year for her help behind the scenes with barbecues, fund drives, fishing raffles, and organizing the annual family picnic. She is pictured with President Steve Rodland and Chief Greg Lang.

Photos and information submitted by Greg Lang.