In daily briefing, Cuomo lays out plan for reopening New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Daily Briefing for Day 57:

Cuomo today (April 26) said the state will be reopened in stages and by region.

Phase I will involve construction and manufacturing activities, starting with businesses that have a low risk. Phase II will is a business-by-business analysis based on how essential the service and the risk associated with business operations.

Cuomo said businesses will have to think about how they will reopen in Phase II: "It's very much going to be up to businesses."

There will be two weeks between phases to monitor spread and hospitalizations.

He also said that businesses can't open that encourage travel from other regions to regions within the state.