June 9, 2020 - 4:16pm
In Genesee County, one new positive case, three recovered
Press release:
- As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19, for a total of 199 positive cases.
- The new positive individual resides in Batavia.
- The person is in their 60s.
- The new positive case was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Three of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- Zero of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received zeronew positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 244 positive cases.
- Seventee of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.
- We are truly saddened to report we have lost three of our county residents to COVID-19. All three of the individuals were residents of Orchard Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Our deepest condolences to each of these individual’s family and friends during this very difficult time.
