June 9, 2020 - 4:16pm

In Genesee County, one new positive case, three recovered

posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.

Press release:

  • As of 2 p.m.
    • Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19, for a total of 199 positive cases.
      • The new positive individual resides in Batavia.
      • The person is in their 60s.
      • The new positive case was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
      • Three of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
      • Zero of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.
    • Orleans County received zeronew positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 244 positive cases.
      • Seventee of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.
      • We are truly saddened to report we have lost three of our county residents to COVID-19. All three of the individuals were residents of Orchard Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Our deepest condolences to each of these individual’s family and friends during this very difficult time.

