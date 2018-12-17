In spirit of the season, Byron-Bergen school community delivers holiday cheer

Press release:

Members of the Byron-Bergen Central School District’s learning community can always be counted on to provide assistance to neighbors in need during the holidays. For many years, district students, teachers, staff, and administrators have worked together with local partners to make the season happier for everyone in the Byron-Bergen area. This year’s Holiday Community Service program collected toys and games, clothing items, rolls of wrapping paper, boxes for wrapping gifts, and over 2,000 non-perishable food items. In addition, close to $4,000 was donated by the faculty, staff, and others in our learning community to purchase gifts for district families in need. Many area businesses also helped out by “adopting” local families and individuals, providing special holiday gifts.

The District partnered with the local Hesperus Lodge No. 837 Free & Accepted Masons, where donated food items were taken for sorting and packing. Organized by Dick Sands, Carol and David Coffta, and the Masons; employees from both the Byron-Bergen Elementary and Jr./Sr. High Schools, Board of Education members, and community volunteers pitched in to help. More school volunteers helped to deliver over 100 food baskets and gifts before the holidays.

“The magic of this special season is the community spirit it inspires in so many of us,” said District Superintendent Mickey Edwards. “I am so proud of the generosity shown by all of the members of our learning community.”

A big part of the program’s success this year was the contribution made by the Varsity Club Holiday Food Drive. Student-athletes from the high school pulled together to collect more than 950 food items—a record amount. The food drive was organized by Varsity Club student officers, combined with hard work provided by the girls and boys basketball teams and the swim team. Team members pooled their competitive spirit to make the challenge more fun: it became a contest, won by the girls basketball team who collected almost 400 items. Varsity team members from all three seasons of sports at Byron-Bergen perform community service throughout the school year, with projects like the annual Lift-a-thon, the Retro Apparel Sale, and the spring Blood Drive.