August 12, 2020 - 1:47pm

Information on suspect sought in fire at apartment complex on Hutchins Street

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.

An investigation has concluded that a residential fire at 13 Hutchins St. on July 4, 2019, was intentionally set but police do not yet have a suspect and are looking for information from the public that might help them solve the crime.

The fire was reported at 2:45 a.m.

At the time of the fire, all four apartments in the building were occupied. Residents on the second floor became trapped and needed to be rescued. One person sustained a serious injury.

The Batavia Police Department can be reached at (585) 345-6350; the confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.

Previously: City PD assisting in investigation into Hutchins Street fire

