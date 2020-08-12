Information on suspect sought in fire at apartment complex on Hutchins Street

An investigation has concluded that a residential fire at 13 Hutchins St. on July 4, 2019, was intentionally set but police do not yet have a suspect and are looking for information from the public that might help them solve the crime.

The fire was reported at 2:45 a.m.

At the time of the fire, all four apartments in the building were occupied. Residents on the second floor became trapped and needed to be rescued. One person sustained a serious injury.

The Batavia Police Department can be reached at (585) 345-6350; the confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.

