Injured turkey reported on Lake Road, Le Roy

An injured turkey was reported in the area of 8100 Lake Road, Le Roy, this morning.

A deputy was dispatched.

Dispatcher: "The caller reports this appears to be a fowl situation."

The deputy responded and reported negative contact with any turkeys.

NOTE: This call actually came in at about 7:45 a.m. but we couldn't post it because our site was offline. Our site was offline because Facebook went offline and a service that allows readers to share stories on Facebook caused our site to stop responding to requests.