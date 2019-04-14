Local Matters

April 14, 2019 - 8:16am

Injured turkey reported on Lake Road, Le Roy

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, news.

An injured turkey was reported in the area of 8100 Lake Road, Le Roy, this morning.

A deputy was dispatched.

Dispatcher: "The caller reports this appears to be a fowl situation."

The deputy responded and reported negative contact with any turkeys.

NOTE: This call actually came in at about 7:45 a.m. but we couldn't post it because our site was offline. Our site was offline because Facebook went offline and a service that allows readers to share stories on Facebook caused our site to stop responding to requests.

