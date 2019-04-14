April 14, 2019 - 8:16am
Injured turkey reported on Lake Road, Le Roy
An injured turkey was reported in the area of 8100 Lake Road, Le Roy, this morning.
A deputy was dispatched.
Dispatcher: "The caller reports this appears to be a fowl situation."
The deputy responded and reported negative contact with any turkeys.
NOTE: This call actually came in at about 7:45 a.m. but we couldn't post it because our site was offline. Our site was offline because Facebook went offline and a service that allows readers to share stories on Facebook caused our site to stop responding to requests.
Recent comments