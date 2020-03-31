Interview with Dr. Neil Abernethy regarding public health response to COVID-19

Video Sponsor

Dr. Neil Abernethy is an associate professor of Biomedical Informatics and Medical Education at the University of Washington. His research is focused on public health informatics, epidemic models and epidemiology in the context of global health.

He has worked on models to predict public health impacts of vaccine resistance as well as infectious disease surveillance and spread.

We will be discussing contact tracing, how the virus is spread, what that means for social distancing and mask wearing.