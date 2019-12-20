Introducing the Drooly Kids podcast from Macy Paradise and Nici Johnson

Elba residents Macy Paradise and Nici Johnson have created a new story-time podcast for children called Drooly Kids.

From the show's description:

Drooly Kids Podcast is a parent's best friend, we will read your child a story from beginning to end... A tale written for kids completely from scratch so fun and exciting, no others will match... Made for your kids, yet staying mindful of YOU! These stories are silly and educational too... so take a breath, sit back, relax and push play, we will entertain your kiddo.

Here are the first two episodes, with second of special interest to Bill's fans looking forward to the coming game against New England.

To subscribe on your favorite podcast platform, click here.