December 9, 2022 - 10:55pm
It will be a merrier Christmas for local kids after toy donations collected at Ken Barrett
posted by Howard B. Owens in Ken Barrett Chevrolet Cadillac, wbta, City Fire, Salvation Army, batavia, news.
City Fire, WBTA, Ken Barrett Chevrolet and Cadillac, along with the Salvation Army, teamed up again for their annual toy drive to benefit families in Genesee County who may not have the financial means to meet all of their kids' Christmas dreams.
Photo: Ryan Whitcombe, Nathan Kinne, Nici Johnson, Ken Barrett, and Todd Rapp. Photo by Howard Owens
