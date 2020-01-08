It's Girl Scout cookie time

It's Girl Scout cookie season and locally, Girl Scouts kicked off cookie event at the Scout headquarters on Jackson Street. Pembroke student Hannah Beach was on-hand to greet visitors and hand out the new Lemonades cookie. Scouts who participated also received a cookie slide braclet and engaged in hands-on activities.

Press release:

Girl Scout Cookie lovers across Western New York are currently able to purchase their favorite cookies from a girl for $5 per box via order taking starting January 11 – February 8, 2020, directly at cookie booths during March 1 – March 29, 2020, and online through direct shipping now throughout the sale until March 29, 2020. For more information visit gswny.org.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program® teaches girls about entrepreneurship as they have fun learning essential skills like money management, public speaking, and decision making, which set them up for a lifetime of success. Nine in ten Girl Scouts say the cookie program has built their entrepreneurship skills and their interest in pursuing entrepreneurship as a career path—so every cookie purchase is an investment in the world-changing business leaders of tomorrow. What’s more, each and every purchase stays local to power amazing experiences and leadership opportunities for girls in communities across the United States.

GSUSA’s refreshed cookie packaging (with the same great taste!) continues to emphasize what the cookie program is all about, and the updated images feature current Girl Scouts taking part in a diverse range of experiences available to members—from adventure-packed camping and canoeing, to exploring space science and designing robots, to taking action to improve their communities. Every purchase of Girl Scout Cookies makes experiences like these possible for girls in your local community.

And with one of two lemon cookies available nationwide this year, Girl Scouts of Western New York is celebrating the Lemonades cookie, a tasty way to support young female entrepreneurs. Lemonades, alongside classics such as the Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, and Peanut Butter Patties® varieties, are savory slices of shortbread with lemon-flavored icing. The variety is offered in select council markets for as long as supplies last.

“We are committed to positioning girls for success both now and in the future through our comprehensive, year-round program experience for girls,” said Alison Wilcox, CEO of Girl Scouts of Western New York. “As the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world, the Girl Scout Cookie Program® provides girls with an unparalleled experience to hone their entrepreneurial skills and build a lifetime of leadership. We also welcome adult volunteers and girls to join Girl Scouts.”