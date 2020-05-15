It's spring, and with people leaving cars unlocked, thieves strike again

Batavia Police Department is investigating a series of car break-ins and petit thefts in Batavia and police say the crimes are happening throughout the city during the overnight hours.

This video was submitted by a reader from a home surveillance camera. The photo below was provided by Batavia PD.

Det. Eric Hill said he didn't have at hand the total number of break-ins recently, but that is no more than usual for this time of year.

The cars being hit have been left unsecured.

Hill asked us to remind readers, "to bring valuables inside, lock their vehicles, and report any suspicious activity to us."

He also said if other residents have video of suspected criminal activity to please share them with police to help identify a suspect or suspects.