Jacobs appointed to House Agriculture Committee

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) has been officially appointed to the House Agriculture Committee.

“Agriculture is immensely important to both our Western New York community and economy, and I am honored to represent our great family farms in Congress,” Jacobs said. "Right now, my focus is on ensuring our farmers have the resources needed to continue their important operations providing food for families during this challenging time, but I am also looking toward the future to develop policies that allow for future generations of farmers to thrive in Western New York."

A major need in the Western New York community is improving access to rural broadband. The Agriculture Committee currently oversees this area and is tasked with developing ways to provide reliable expanded coverage.

“I have been a vocal advocate for the need for greater broadband access in our area, not only do our farmers and their machinery rely on it, but it is also critical for small businesses, students, and telehealth services – which have become increasingly important," Jacobs said. "While I fight for our great farming industry, I will also be working to improve the lives of all Western New Yorkers by addressing this critical need."