Jacobs asks Cuomo to suspend state sales tax

Press release:

State Senator and Republican nominee for Congress Chris Jacobs is urging the suspension of State Sales Tax collection for small businesses for three months to provide financial relief to small businesses hurt as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic.

“Small business is the backbone of our economy and community in Western New York, and throughout the state and therefore I am asking the Governor to suspend sales tax collection so that businesses can use this capital to cover costs and employee paychecks as we weather this crisis,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs is asking New Yorkers to sign his petition calling on the sales tax suspension. Supporters can sign the petition to Governor Cuomo online at https://action.jacobs4congress.com/cuomo-small-business/

“While businesses are closed down, or observing only delivery or takeout options, they are still accumulating costs for the operation of their business,” Jacobs said. “By removing the sales tax burden we can help our small businesses through this economic hardship and ensure they survive to help us rebuild our economy.

“As a small businessman, I understand all too well the tough road lies ahead for our business owners and employees and in Congress, the economic viability of Western New York’s small businesses and their employees will be my first priority."