Jacobs attacks Cuomo's threat to withhold funding from some police agencies

Press release:

Chris Jacobs is releasing the following statement today in response to Governor Cuomo’s threat to withhold state funding from police departments. (Buffalo News, 6/12/20)

“Governor Cuomo’s threat to withhold state funding from police agencies is not only irresponsible but dangerous and insulting. At a time when our law enforcement officers are under attack and a growing group of radicals is turning to violence over a peaceful discussion, the last thing our officers should be worried about is having their funding cut. Now more than ever, we need to ensure that our officers have all the necessary resources and equipment needed to do their jobs and return home safely to their families. This is just one more example of how Governor Cuomo single-handedly decides to put his political agenda over the needs and safety of New Yorkers. I will not stand for this, and I will be a staunch advocate and fighter for the brave men women of our law enforcement in Congress.”