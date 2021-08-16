Jacobs blames Biden for outcome in Afghanistan

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) released the following statement on the situation in Afghanistan.



“Five weeks ago, President Biden addressed the nation and vowed it was ‘unlikely’ we would see Afghanistan overrun by the Taliban and that we would not see Americans being evacuated from our embassy. His administration failed to plan for that exact scenario, despite the warning signs and has now handed Afghanistan over to the Taliban. This negligence has put Americans and our allies in harm's way, put Afghan women and children at the hands of a regime known for human rights atrocities and weakened our national security.



“History will remember this as one of the most devastating foreign policy failures in our nation’s history.”