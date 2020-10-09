Jacobs calls McMurray tweet about court packing 'dangerous' and threat to democracy

Yes. I would pack the Supreme Court to save choice, marriage equality and pre-existing conditions. Pack the hell out of it.

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) criticized his opponent Nate McMurray for supporting the radical left agenda of “packing the Supreme Court,” which refers to dramatically expanding the number of Supreme Court Justices on the bench and appointing far-left justices in all the new seats.

“Pack the hell out of it.” wrote McMurray in a recent tweet.

“This is very dangerous to the future of our democracy,” Jacobs said. “This radical left ‘packing’ effort would undermine the separation of powers and the independence of our judiciary.

“AOC, Ilhan Omar, and now Nate McMurray, will do whatever they can to force their radical agenda on the American people, even if it means destroying our core and fundamental democratic institutions. We must all denounce this radical and destructive agenda."